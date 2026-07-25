Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR - Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.8182.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DAR. Barclays upped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Report on Darling Ingredients

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Joseph Manzi sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $191,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 19,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,819.41. This trade represents a 13.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darling Ingredients

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at $4,453,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at $585,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,310,516 shares of the company's stock worth $47,179,000 after purchasing an additional 277,233 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 518,796 shares of the company's stock worth $18,677,000 after purchasing an additional 114,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 7,554.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 286,740 shares of the company's stock worth $17,735,000 after buying an additional 282,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company's stock.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $62.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Darling Ingredients has a 12 month low of $29.15 and a 12 month high of $66.02. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $58.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.23.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.27. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 3.54%.The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc NYSE: DAR is a global leader in converting edible and inedible bio-nutrient streams into sustainable food, feed ingredients, renewable fuels and specialty products. Founded in 1882 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, the company builds on more than a century of experience in animal rendering and by-product recycling. Over time, Darling has expanded its capabilities beyond traditional rendering to include advanced processing technologies that support a circular economy and reduce waste from food and agricultural industries.

The company's core operations revolve around four primary segments: Feed Ingredients & Services, Food & Nutrition, Fuel Ingredients & Services, and Specialty Ingredients.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Darling Ingredients, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Darling Ingredients wasn't on the list.

While Darling Ingredients currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here