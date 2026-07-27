Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Given New $80.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. TD Cowen's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.16% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on DAR. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $68.73.

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Darling Ingredients Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $62.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 45.23 and a beta of 1.04. Darling Ingredients has a twelve month low of $29.15 and a twelve month high of $66.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.36.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 3.54%.Darling Ingredients's revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Darling Ingredients

In related news, CAO Joseph Manzi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $191,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 19,969 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,275,819.41. This represents a 13.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 227.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 733 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 69.9% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc NYSE: DAR is a global leader in converting edible and inedible bio-nutrient streams into sustainable food, feed ingredients, renewable fuels and specialty products. Founded in 1882 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, the company builds on more than a century of experience in animal rendering and by-product recycling. Over time, Darling has expanded its capabilities beyond traditional rendering to include advanced processing technologies that support a circular economy and reduce waste from food and agricultural industries.

The company's core operations revolve around four primary segments: Feed Ingredients & Services, Food & Nutrition, Fuel Ingredients & Services, and Specialty Ingredients.

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