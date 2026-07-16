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Dassault Systemes (DASTY) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Written by MarketBeat
July 16, 2026
Dassault Systemes logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Dassault Systemes is scheduled to report quarterly earnings before the market opens on Thursday, July 23, with analysts expecting $0.34 per share on revenue of $1.7755 billion.
  • The stock was up 0.6% and opened at $21.09, while trading near its 50-day and 200-day moving averages of $21.70 and $22.85, respectively.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed but leans positive, with the stock carrying an average “Moderate Buy” rating and recent coverage including a Zacks upgrade to Hold and a reiterated Buy from Jefferies.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Dassault Systemes.

Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Dassault Systemes to post earnings of $0.34 per share and revenue of $1.7755 billion for the quarter.

Dassault Systemes Stock Up 0.6%

DASTY opened at $21.09 on Thursday. Dassault Systemes has a one year low of $18.99 and a one year high of $38.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.00. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $21.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dassault Systemes stock. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dassault Systemes SA (OTCMKTS:DASTY - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 87,451 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DASTY shares. Zacks Research upgraded Dassault Systemes from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DASTY

About Dassault Systemes

(Get Free Report)

Dassault Systèmes is a France-based software company that develops solutions for 3D design, digital mock-up and product lifecycle management (PLM). Founded as a technology spin-off from Dassault Aviation in 1981, the company is headquartered near Paris and has grown into a global provider of engineering and business software used to model, simulate and manage products and processes across their lifecycles. Its platforms and applications are aimed at enabling digital continuity from ideation and design through manufacturing, operation and service.

The company's product portfolio centers on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, which integrates applications for computer-aided design (CAD), simulation, data management and collaboration.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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