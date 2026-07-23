Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Dassault Systemes had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 19.93%. Dassault Systemes updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.520-1.570 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance to 0.350-0.370 EPS.

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Dassault Systemes Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of OTCMKTS DASTY traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.03. The company's stock had a trading volume of 122,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,014. Dassault Systemes has a one year low of $18.99 and a one year high of $35.41. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $21.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.00.

Dassault Systemes News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Dassault Systemes this week:

Institutional Trading of Dassault Systemes

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dassault Systemes stock. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dassault Systemes SA (OTCMKTS:DASTY - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 87,451 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,442,000. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DASTY shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Dassault Systemes from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Get Our Latest Analysis on Dassault Systemes

Dassault Systemes Company Profile

Dassault Systèmes is a France-based software company that develops solutions for 3D design, digital mock-up and product lifecycle management (PLM). Founded as a technology spin-off from Dassault Aviation in 1981, the company is headquartered near Paris and has grown into a global provider of engineering and business software used to model, simulate and manage products and processes across their lifecycles. Its platforms and applications are aimed at enabling digital continuity from ideation and design through manufacturing, operation and service.

The company's product portfolio centers on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, which integrates applications for computer-aided design (CAD), simulation, data management and collaboration.

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