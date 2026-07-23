Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Dassault Systemes SA (OTCMKTS:DASTY - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $20.31, but opened at $21.55. Dassault Systemes shares last traded at $21.48, with a volume of 3,620 shares.

The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Dassault Systemes had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 18.26%. Dassault Systemes has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.520-1.570 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.350-0.370 EPS.

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Key Stories Impacting Dassault Systemes

Here are the key news stories impacting Dassault Systemes this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DASTY shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research raised Dassault Systemes from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dassault Systemes presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DASTY

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dassault Systemes

An institutional investor recently raised its stake in Dassault Systemes stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dassault Systemes SA (OTCMKTS:DASTY - Free Report) by 49.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,866 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 951 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC's holdings in Dassault Systemes were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dassault Systemes Trading Up 5.8%

The stock has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock's fifty day moving average is $21.48 and its 200 day moving average is $22.60.

About Dassault Systemes

Dassault Systèmes is a France-based software company that develops solutions for 3D design, digital mock-up and product lifecycle management (PLM). Founded as a technology spin-off from Dassault Aviation in 1981, the company is headquartered near Paris and has grown into a global provider of engineering and business software used to model, simulate and manage products and processes across their lifecycles. Its platforms and applications are aimed at enabling digital continuity from ideation and design through manufacturing, operation and service.

The company's product portfolio centers on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, which integrates applications for computer-aided design (CAD), simulation, data management and collaboration.

Further Reading

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