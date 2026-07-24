Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Trading Up 7.8% - What's Next?

Dassault Systemes SA (OTCMKTS:DASTY - Get Free Report)'s stock price rose 7.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.73 and last traded at $22.63. 23,087 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 298,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.99.

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Dassault Systemes News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Dassault Systemes this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on DASTY shares. Zacks Research upgraded Dassault Systemes from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dassault Systemes presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

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Dassault Systemes Trading Up 7.4%

The stock has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $21.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.55.

Institutional Trading of Dassault Systemes

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dassault Systemes stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Dassault Systemes SA (OTCMKTS:DASTY - Free Report) by 49.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,866 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC's holdings in Dassault Systemes were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Dassault Systemes Company Profile

Dassault Systèmes is a France-based software company that develops solutions for 3D design, digital mock-up and product lifecycle management (PLM). Founded as a technology spin-off from Dassault Aviation in 1981, the company is headquartered near Paris and has grown into a global provider of engineering and business software used to model, simulate and manage products and processes across their lifecycles. Its platforms and applications are aimed at enabling digital continuity from ideation and design through manufacturing, operation and service.

The company's product portfolio centers on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, which integrates applications for computer-aided design (CAD), simulation, data management and collaboration.

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