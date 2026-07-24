Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Trading Up 7.8% - What's Next?

Dassault Systemes SA (OTCMKTS:DASTY - Get Free Report)'s stock price rose 7.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.73 and last traded at $22.63. 23,087 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 298,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.99.
Dassault Systemes News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Dassault Systemes this week:
- Positive Sentiment: The company reported Q2 revenue of about €1.56 billion ($1.78 billion), beating or matching expectations, and EPS of $0.35, slightly ahead of consensus. Management also confirmed that demand for its 3DEXPERIENCE software helped offset weakness in automotive. Dassault Systèmes Q2 revenue rises to $1.78 billion
- Positive Sentiment: Dassault Systèmes raised/updated guidance for both Q3 and full-year 2026, with EPS and revenue ranges roughly in line with or slightly above analyst expectations, signaling confidence in continued execution. Dassault Systèmes: Solid Q2 results and confirming full-year objectives
- Positive Sentiment: The company agreed to acquire ArisGlobal for up to $2 billion, a move that should strengthen its AI offering and expand its position in life sciences software, potentially opening a larger long-term growth market. Dassault Systemes to Buy ArisGlobal for Up to $2 Billion
- Neutral Sentiment: The company filed and made available its 2026 Half-Year Financial Report, which is a routine disclosure and mainly confirms transparency rather than driving a fresh investment thesis. Dassault Systèmes: Availability of the 2026 Half-year Financial Report
- Neutral Sentiment: The company also announced a new SBTi-validated net-zero target for 2050, which supports its ESG profile but is less likely to be a near-term stock driver. Dassault Systèmes Sets New SBTi-Validated Net-Zero Target
- Negative Sentiment: While revenue growth was solid, management noted ongoing weakness in automotive demand, suggesting some end markets remain under pressure. Dassault Systèmes Q2 revenue rises to $1.78 billion
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently commented on DASTY shares. Zacks Research upgraded Dassault Systemes from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dassault Systemes presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".
Get Our Latest Research Report on Dassault Systemes
Dassault Systemes Trading Up 7.4%
The stock has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $21.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.55.
Institutional Trading of Dassault Systemes
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dassault Systemes stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Dassault Systemes SA (OTCMKTS:DASTY - Free Report) by 49.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,866 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC's holdings in Dassault Systemes were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.03% of the company's stock.
Dassault Systemes Company Profile
(Get Free Report
)
Dassault Systèmes is a France-based software company that develops solutions for 3D design, digital mock-up and product lifecycle management (PLM). Founded as a technology spin-off from Dassault Aviation in 1981, the company is headquartered near Paris and has grown into a global provider of engineering and business software used to model, simulate and manage products and processes across their lifecycles. Its platforms and applications are aimed at enabling digital continuity from ideation and design through manufacturing, operation and service.
The company's product portfolio centers on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, which integrates applications for computer-aided design (CAD), simulation, data management and collaboration.
Featured Articles
This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.
Before you consider Dassault Systemes, you'll want to hear this.
MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Dassault Systemes wasn't on the list.
While Dassault Systemes currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.
View The Five Stocks Here
Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets.Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.
Link copied to clipboard.