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Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
Dassault Systemes logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Dassault Systemes raised its FY 2026 guidance, forecasting EPS of 1.520 to 1.570 versus the consensus estimate of 1.540.
  • The company also guided FY 2026 revenue to $7.4 billion to $7.5 billion, roughly in line with Wall Street’s $7.4 billion expectation.
  • For Q3 2026, Dassault Systemes said it expects EPS of 0.350 to 0.370.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.520-1.570 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.4 billion-$7.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.4 billion. Dassault Systemes also updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 0.350-0.370 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on DASTY. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research upgraded Dassault Systemes from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Research Report on DASTY

Dassault Systemes Stock Performance

Shares of Dassault Systemes stock opened at $20.31 on Thursday. Dassault Systemes has a 12 month low of $18.99 and a 12 month high of $38.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new stake in Dassault Systemes stock. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dassault Systemes SA (OTCMKTS:DASTY - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 87,451 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,442,000. 0.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dassault Systemes

(Get Free Report)

Dassault Systèmes is a France-based software company that develops solutions for 3D design, digital mock-up and product lifecycle management (PLM). Founded as a technology spin-off from Dassault Aviation in 1981, the company is headquartered near Paris and has grown into a global provider of engineering and business software used to model, simulate and manage products and processes across their lifecycles. Its platforms and applications are aimed at enabling digital continuity from ideation and design through manufacturing, operation and service.

The company's product portfolio centers on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, which integrates applications for computer-aided design (CAD), simulation, data management and collaboration.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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