Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Updates Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY - Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.350-0.370 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.8 billion-$1.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.8 billion. Dassault Systemes also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.520-1.570 EPS.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DASTY shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Dassault Systemes from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DASTY

Dassault Systemes Stock Performance

Shares of DASTY stock opened at $20.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.60. Dassault Systemes has a 12-month low of $18.99 and a 12-month high of $38.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dassault Systemes

An institutional investor recently bought a new stake in Dassault Systemes stock. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dassault Systemes SA (OTCMKTS:DASTY - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 87,451 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,442,000. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dassault Systemes Company Profile

Dassault Systèmes is a France-based software company that develops solutions for 3D design, digital mock-up and product lifecycle management (PLM). Founded as a technology spin-off from Dassault Aviation in 1981, the company is headquartered near Paris and has grown into a global provider of engineering and business software used to model, simulate and manage products and processes across their lifecycles. Its platforms and applications are aimed at enabling digital continuity from ideation and design through manufacturing, operation and service.

The company's product portfolio centers on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, which integrates applications for computer-aided design (CAD), simulation, data management and collaboration.

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