Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Short Interest Up 26.8% in April

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 12,737,642 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the March 31st total of 10,044,454 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,551,248 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DDOG shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $195.00 to $140.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an "outperformer" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on Datadog from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $177.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Datadog

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 42,443 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.14, for a total value of $4,717,115.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 835,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,877,364.06. This trade represents a 4.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 43,224 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.84, for a total value of $5,655,428.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 531,311 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $69,516,731.24. This trade represents a 7.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 594,639 shares of company stock worth $72,214,894. Insiders own 6.67% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Datadog by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,902,227 shares of the company's stock worth $5,966,877,000 after acquiring an additional 9,748,738 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Datadog by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,423,814 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,961,496,000 after purchasing an additional 956,993 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Datadog by 106.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,732,777 shares of the company's stock worth $1,955,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091,075 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,056,086 shares of the company's stock worth $1,227,184,000 after purchasing an additional 197,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,623,993 shares of the company's stock worth $1,036,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,994 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog Trading Up 1.8%

NASDAQ DDOG traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $133.98. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,418,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,552,753. Datadog has a twelve month low of $98.01 and a twelve month high of $201.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 432.19, a PEG ratio of 48.02 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.82 and a 200 day moving average of $137.29.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Datadog had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $953.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $916.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.080-2.160 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.510 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Datadog will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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