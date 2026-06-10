Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) CEO Olivier Pomel Sells 127,141 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) CEO Olivier Pomel sold 127,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.69, for a total value of $29,457,298.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 612,747 shares in the company, valued at $141,967,352.43. This represents a 17.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Olivier Pomel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Olivier Pomel sold 26,012 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.15, for a total value of $6,949,105.80.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Olivier Pomel sold 84,698 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.58, for a total value of $18,936,778.84.

On Monday, May 11th, Olivier Pomel sold 127,141 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.84, for a total value of $25,407,857.44.

On Thursday, April 9th, Olivier Pomel sold 42,443 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.14, for a total value of $4,717,115.02.

On Monday, March 16th, Olivier Pomel sold 42,443 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.80, for a total value of $5,381,772.40.

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Datadog Price Performance

DDOG stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $227.63. 3,508,245 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,966,630. The company has a market cap of $81.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 599.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 1.56. The stock's 50 day moving average is $171.50 and its 200 day moving average is $145.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.01 and a 12-month high of $278.70.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.12 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 3.69%.Datadog's revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 126.6% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 179 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the third quarter worth $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 1,461.5% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 242.6% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DDOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Datadog from $121.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $210.00 price target on Datadog in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Datadog from $171.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Datadog from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $225.52.

View Our Latest Research Report on DDOG

Trending Headlines about Datadog

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Positive Sentiment: Datadog unveiled 100+ new AI, observability and security capabilities at its DASH 2026 event, including major upgrades to Bits AI, AI Guard, Bring Your Own Cloud, Bits Agent Builder and Agent Console. The new tools deepen Datadog’s AI platform story and could support stronger adoption and revenue growth. GlobeNewswire article

Datadog unveiled 100+ new AI, observability and security capabilities at its DASH 2026 event, including major upgrades to Bits AI, AI Guard, Bring Your Own Cloud, Bits Agent Builder and Agent Console. The new tools deepen Datadog’s AI platform story and could support stronger adoption and revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Analysts turned more constructive after the launch, with Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raising its target to $280 and Evercore lifting its target to $265, while RBC reaffirmed an outperform view. Higher targets can reinforce the market’s growth expectations for DDOG. Benzinga article

Analysts turned more constructive after the launch, with Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raising its target to $280 and Evercore lifting its target to $265, while RBC reaffirmed an outperform view. Higher targets can reinforce the market’s growth expectations for DDOG. Positive Sentiment: Coverage in the financial press said Datadog’s agentic AI push is winning Wall Street support, with analysts seeing more upside as the company expands into autonomous operations and AI security. Yahoo Finance article

Coverage in the financial press said Datadog’s agentic AI push is winning Wall Street support, with analysts seeing more upside as the company expands into autonomous operations and AI security. Neutral Sentiment: Datadog’s strong revenue growth and recent beat-and-raise quarter continue to underpin the stock’s premium valuation, but the shares already reflect high expectations after a big run. Yahoo Finance article

Datadog’s strong revenue growth and recent beat-and-raise quarter continue to underpin the stock’s premium valuation, but the shares already reflect high expectations after a big run. Negative Sentiment: Heavy insider selling may temper enthusiasm: CEO Olivier Pomel and CFO David M. Obstler both sold large blocks of stock under pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans, adding to a pattern of recent insider sales at Datadog. SEC filing

Heavy insider selling may temper enthusiasm: CEO Olivier Pomel and CFO David M. Obstler both sold large blocks of stock under pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans, adding to a pattern of recent insider sales at Datadog. Negative Sentiment: A prior director sale also added to the overhang, reinforcing concerns that insiders may be taking advantage of the stock’s strong rally. SEC filing

About Datadog

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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