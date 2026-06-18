Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) CEO Sells $19,675,345.40 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) CEO Olivier Pomel sold 84,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.30, for a total value of $19,675,345.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 612,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,341,128.10. This trade represents a 12.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Olivier Pomel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 8th, Olivier Pomel sold 127,141 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.69, for a total transaction of $29,457,298.29.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Olivier Pomel sold 26,012 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.15, for a total transaction of $6,949,105.80.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Olivier Pomel sold 84,698 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.58, for a total transaction of $18,936,778.84.

On Monday, May 11th, Olivier Pomel sold 127,141 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.84, for a total transaction of $25,407,857.44.

On Thursday, April 9th, Olivier Pomel sold 42,443 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.14, for a total transaction of $4,717,115.02.

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Datadog Price Performance

DDOG traded down $3.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $223.00. 8,440,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,940,653. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $184.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.01 and a twelve month high of $278.70. The company has a market cap of $79.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 586.86, a PEG ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.56.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 3.69%.The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company's revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Datadog by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,313 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Datadog by 17.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company's stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the second quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company's stock.

Datadog News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist upgraded Datadog to Buy from Neutral/Hold and raised its price target to $300 , citing stronger conviction in the company’s growth story and AI-related opportunity. Truist upgrades Datadog to Buy

Truist upgraded Datadog to from Neutral/Hold and raised its price target to , citing stronger conviction in the company’s growth story and AI-related opportunity. Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank lifted its target to $275 from $225 and kept a Sector Outperform rating, adding to the bullish analyst momentum around DDOG. Scotiabank raises Datadog target

Scotiabank lifted its target to from $225 and kept a rating, adding to the bullish analyst momentum around DDOG. Positive Sentiment: Citigroup raised its target to $270 from $218 and kept a Buy rating, saying demand remains durable and AI-driven. Citigroup raises Datadog target to $270

Citigroup raised its target to from $218 and kept a rating, saying demand remains durable and AI-driven. Positive Sentiment: Capital One Financial increased its target to $268 from $217 and reiterated an Overweight rating, reinforcing the view that Datadog’s software platform can keep outperforming. Capital One raises Datadog target

Capital One Financial increased its target to from $217 and reiterated an rating, reinforcing the view that Datadog’s software platform can keep outperforming. Negative Sentiment: Several insiders, including the general counsel and two directors, sold shares in pre-arranged 10b5-1 transactions. While routine, insider selling can slightly pressure sentiment. Datadog insider sale details

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on DDOG. Citizens Jmp raised Datadog from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on Datadog from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Datadog from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $239.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Datadog

About Datadog

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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