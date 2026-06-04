Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO David Obstler Sells 16,323 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) CFO David Obstler sold 16,323 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.15, for a total value of $4,360,689.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 509,591 shares of the company's stock, valued at $136,137,235.65. This represents a 3.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

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Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG traded down $6.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $243.60. 6,970,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,998,771. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $98.01 and a one year high of $278.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 641.07, a PEG ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 1.56. The business's fifty day moving average is $162.46 and its 200-day moving average is $144.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 3.69%.The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Datadog's quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Institutional Trading of Datadog

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 126.6% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 179 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Datadog by 315.2% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Datadog by 74.3% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 1,461.5% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DDOG. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $178.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $219.69.

View Our Latest Report on DDOG

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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