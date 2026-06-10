Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO David Obstler Sells 75,000 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) CFO David Obstler sold 75,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.69, for a total value of $17,376,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 434,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,690,388.79. The trade was a 14.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of DDOG stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.73. 3,507,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,966,530. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $171.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 599.31, a P/E/G ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 1.56. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.01 and a 12-month high of $278.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.12 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 3.69%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Datadog from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Datadog from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 price objective on Datadog and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Datadog from $160.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $225.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DDOG

Key Datadog News

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Positive Sentiment: Datadog’s new AI and security product announcements at its DASH event are being viewed favorably, with the company unveiling 100+ capabilities aimed at autonomous operations, AI-agent protection, and better cloud observability. Yahoo Finance article

Datadog’s new AI and security product announcements at its DASH event are being viewed favorably, with the company unveiling 100+ capabilities aimed at autonomous operations, AI-agent protection, and better cloud observability. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street has turned more constructive, with Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raising its price target to $280 and Evercore lifting its target to $265, both maintaining bullish ratings on DDOG. Benzinga article

Wall Street has turned more constructive, with Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raising its price target to $280 and Evercore lifting its target to $265, both maintaining bullish ratings on DDOG. Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada also reaffirmed an outperform rating, reinforcing the view that Datadog’s growth and AI strategy could have further upside. Benzinga article

Royal Bank of Canada also reaffirmed an rating, reinforcing the view that Datadog’s growth and AI strategy could have further upside. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s CFO, David M. Obstler, sold 75,000 shares under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 trading plan, which is worth watching but does not necessarily signal a change in fundamentals. SEC filing

The company’s CFO, David M. Obstler, sold 75,000 shares under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 trading plan, which is worth watching but does not necessarily signal a change in fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider sales remain a sentiment headwind, including Director Titilope Cole’s large share sale and broader selling by several executives over the past months. SEC filing

Institutional Trading of Datadog

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 179 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 1,461.5% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 242.6% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Datadog

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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