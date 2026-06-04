Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) COO Adam Blitzer Sells 13,642 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) COO Adam Blitzer sold 13,642 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.15, for a total transaction of $3,644,460.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 275,973 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $73,726,186.95. The trade was a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Adam Blitzer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Adam Blitzer sold 12,202 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.29, for a total transaction of $3,041,836.58.

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Datadog Stock Performance

NASDAQ DDOG traded down $6.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $243.60. The company's stock had a trading volume of 6,970,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,998,771. The firm has a market cap of $86.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 641.07, a P/E/G ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 1.56. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.01 and a twelve month high of $278.70. The business's fifty day moving average price is $162.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.12 million. Datadog had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 4.83%. Datadog's revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DDOG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Datadog from $171.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen raised Datadog from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on Datadog from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Datadog from $145.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Datadog from $175.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $219.69.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DDOG

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,313 shares of the company's stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Datadog by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company's stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the second quarter valued at approximately $509,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Datadog

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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