Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Sells $5,224,400.00 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) Director Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.22, for a total transaction of $5,224,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,400.80. This trade represents a 92.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Amit Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 25th, Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total transaction of $4,402,400.00.

On Thursday, June 18th, Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.92, for a total value of $4,418,400.00.

On Friday, June 12th, Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.56, for a total value of $4,631,200.00.

On Monday, May 11th, Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total value of $4,002,600.00.

On Monday, April 27th, Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $2,629,400.00.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $2,400,000.00.

On Monday, April 20th, Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total value of $2,519,600.00.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total value of $2,445,600.00.

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Datadog Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG traded up $1.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $256.81. The company had a trading volume of 5,363,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,818,726. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.01 and a 12-month high of $278.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business's 50-day moving average is $213.66 and its 200 day moving average is $156.10. The stock has a market cap of $91.41 billion, a PE ratio of 675.83, a P/E/G ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.54.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.12 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 3.69%.Datadog's quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Datadog by 106.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,732,777 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,955,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091,075 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at $469,461,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,623,993 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,036,787,000 after buying an additional 2,316,994 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Datadog by 119.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,075,721 shares of the company's stock worth $580,383,000 after buying an additional 2,216,402 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Provident Fund Board bought a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth $251,582,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Datadog News

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $305.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Datadog from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Datadog from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Datadog from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Datadog from $170.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $244.73.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DDOG

About Datadog

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

Further Reading

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