Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) General Counsel Kerry Acocella Sells 7,252 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 7,252 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.15, for a total value of $1,937,371.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 133,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,594,264.55. This represents a 5.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Kerry Acocella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 5th, Kerry Acocella sold 13,857 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,078,550.00.

Get Datadog alerts: Sign Up

Datadog Trading Down 2.7%

DDOG stock traded down $6.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $243.60. The company's stock had a trading volume of 6,970,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,998,771. The company has a market cap of $86.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 641.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 1.56. The business's 50 day moving average price is $162.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.01 and a 12 month high of $278.70.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.12 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 3.69%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DDOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on Datadog in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Datadog from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Datadog from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Datadog from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Datadog from $120.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Datadog currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $219.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DDOG

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company's stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company's stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 2,689 shares of the company's stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,946 shares of the company's stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company's stock.

Datadog News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Datadog, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Datadog wasn't on the list.

While Datadog currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here