Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Given New $204.00 Price Target at CICC Research

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at CICC Research from $150.00 to $204.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,MarketScreener reports. CICC Research's target price indicates a potential upside of 1.78% from the company's current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DDOG. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Datadog from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $161.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $211.57.

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Datadog Price Performance

Datadog stock opened at $200.44 on Monday. Datadog has a 12-month low of $98.01 and a 12-month high of $202.20. The firm's 50-day moving average is $124.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 522.64, a P/E/G ratio of 72.45 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.12 million. Datadog had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 4.83%. Datadog's revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Datadog will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In related news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 13,857 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,078,550.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 140,489 shares in the company, valued at $21,073,350. The trade was a 8.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 43,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.93, for a total transaction of $6,247,352.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 531,311 shares of the company's stock, valued at $77,002,903.23. This trade represents a 7.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 654,018 shares of company stock valued at $80,903,197. Company insiders own 6.48% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Datadog

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Datadog by 30.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,902,227 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,966,877,000 after buying an additional 9,748,738 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Datadog by 106.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,732,777 shares of the company's stock worth $1,955,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091,075 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $469,461,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,623,993 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,036,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,075,721 shares of the company's stock valued at $580,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company's stock.

About Datadog

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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