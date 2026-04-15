Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Lowered to $190.00 at TD Cowen

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at TD Cowen from $215.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. TD Cowen's price target suggests a potential upside of 60.23% from the stock's current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Datadog from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Datadog from $220.00 to $150.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on Datadog from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Citizens Jmp reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Thirty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $180.51.

Get Datadog alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Stock Report on Datadog

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of DDOG opened at $118.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Datadog has a 1 year low of $87.69 and a 1 year high of $201.69. The stock has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 382.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 1.29. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $119.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.12.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 3.14%.The firm had revenue of $953.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $916.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.080-2.160 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.510 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Datadog will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In other Datadog news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 32,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $3,761,658.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 531,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,876,479.06. The trade was a 5.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 22,330 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total value of $2,806,434.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 238,384 shares in the company, valued at $29,960,101.12. The trade was a 8.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 523,833 shares of company stock worth $63,581,080. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Datadog by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company's stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Datadog by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company's stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Datadog by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 2,689 shares of the company's stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Datadog by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Datadog by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the company's stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company's stock.

About Datadog

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Datadog, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Datadog wasn't on the list.

While Datadog currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here