Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Raised to $280.00 at Bank of America

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Bank of America's price target suggests a potential upside of 21.37% from the company's current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Datadog from $175.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on Datadog from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Datadog from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Datadog from $195.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $220.17.

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Datadog Stock Performance

Datadog stock traded down $3.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $230.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,332,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,971,413. Datadog has a 1 year low of $98.01 and a 1 year high of $278.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock's 50 day moving average is $167.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.03. The stock has a market cap of $82.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 607.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.56.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 3.69%.The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Datadog's revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Datadog will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.78, for a total value of $29,853,600.00. Following the sale, the director owned 39,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,760,883.30. This trade represents a 75.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 13,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.15, for a total value of $3,582,214.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 270,296 shares in the company, valued at $72,209,576.40. This trade represents a 4.73% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 1,141,526 shares of company stock valued at $214,081,807 in the last ninety days. 6.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 12.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,730 shares of the company's stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Datadog by 15.6% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,346 shares of the company's stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Groupe la Francaise raised its position in Datadog by 20.4% during the first quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 93,982 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,063,000 after purchasing an additional 15,907 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Datadog by 22.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,749,569 shares of the company's stock valued at $905,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company's stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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