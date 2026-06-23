Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Raised to $340.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Arete Research from $260.00 to $340.00 in a report released on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Arete Research's target price points to a potential upside of 53.79% from the company's current price.

DDOG has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their price target on Datadog from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Datadog in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded Datadog from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $241.30.

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Datadog Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $221.08. 719,718 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,881,951. The firm's 50-day moving average is $191.47 and its 200 day moving average is $150.17. The company has a market capitalization of $78.70 billion, a PE ratio of 583.66, a P/E/G ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.56. Datadog has a 1-year low of $98.01 and a 1-year high of $278.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.12 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 3.69%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Datadog will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 75,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.69, for a total transaction of $17,376,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 434,591 shares in the company, valued at $100,690,388.79. This represents a 14.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 120,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.78, for a total transaction of $29,853,600.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 39,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,760,883.30. This trade represents a 75.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,392,140 shares of company stock valued at $292,372,323 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.48% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1,461.5% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 242.6% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 273 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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