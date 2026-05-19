Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Reaches New 1-Year High - Here's What Happened

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $215.20 and last traded at $211.6090, with a volume of 844499 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $208.82.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DDOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CICC Research lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $204.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 target price on shares of Datadog and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $213.38.

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Datadog Stock Performance

The firm's fifty day moving average price is $136.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $75.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 557.03, a P/E/G ratio of 67.54 and a beta of 1.30.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. Datadog had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business's revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 127,141 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.84, for a total transaction of $25,407,857.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 835,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,002,091.36. The trade was a 13.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 52,832 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.28, for a total transaction of $10,000,040.96. Following the transaction, the director owned 622,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,869,577.28. The trade was a 7.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 842,739 shares of company stock worth $121,023,123. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Datadog

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,313 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company's stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at about $509,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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