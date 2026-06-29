Dave & Buster's Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Citizens Jmp

Stock analysts at Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY - Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm set a "market perform" rating on the restaurant operator's stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Research downgraded Dave & Buster's Entertainment from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Dave & Buster's Entertainment from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $19.33.

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Dave & Buster's Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $11.07 on Monday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $11.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.01, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.81. Dave & Buster's Entertainment has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $35.53.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.38). Dave & Buster's Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $559.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $580.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dave & Buster's Entertainment will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dave & Buster's Entertainment

In other Dave & Buster's Entertainment news, SVP Steve Klohn sold 6,989 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $102,668.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 38,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,255.43. This trade represents a 15.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Dave & Buster's Entertainment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAY. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Dave & Buster's Entertainment by 532.9% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,411,191 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $43,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,186 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP increased its position in Dave & Buster's Entertainment by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,619,964 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $29,419,000 after buying an additional 274,541 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,515,000 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $24,558,000 after acquiring an additional 434,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Dave & Buster's Entertainment by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,511,591 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $24,503,000 after acquiring an additional 276,064 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster's Entertainment by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,509,752 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $16,351,000 after purchasing an additional 468,174 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc operates a chain of combined restaurant and entertainment venues designed to appeal to families, young adults and corporate groups. Each location features a full-service restaurant and bar alongside an arcade gaming area with ticket-based redemption, virtual reality experiences and skill-based games. Many venues also include multiple large-screen televisions and a sports bar atmosphere, catering to fans who wish to watch live sporting events in a social setting.

The company was founded in 1982 by David Corriveau and James “Buster” Corley, opening its first location in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading

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