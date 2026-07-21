Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE) Hits New 12-Month High - Still a Buy?

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $456.60 and last traded at $449.75, with a volume of 747 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $438.28.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

DAVE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Dave from $328.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citizens Jmp lifted their price objective on shares of Dave from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Dave from $340.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Dave from $345.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore assumed coverage on Dave in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a "hold" rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dave currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $379.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Dave

Dave Trading Up 2.6%

The business's 50-day moving average is $314.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 3.82.

Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The fintech company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $158.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.67 million. Dave had a net margin of 37.22% and a return on equity of 77.70%. Dave has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.250-16.750 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dave Inc. will post 15.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Dave

In related news, CEO Jason Wilk sold 8,474 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.05, for a total value of $2,330,773.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 299,950 shares in the company, valued at $82,501,247.50. This trade represents a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dan Preston sold 275 shares of Dave stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.65, for a total value of $68,103.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,466 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,654.90. This represents a 4.79% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 28.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAVE. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Dave by 2,267.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,552 shares of the fintech company's stock worth $19,606,000 after buying an additional 84,811 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Dave by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,273 shares of the fintech company's stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dave during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,826,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of Dave by 372.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 5,841 shares of the fintech company's stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Dave by 1,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the fintech company's stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.01% of the company's stock.

Dave Company Profile

Dave, Inc is a Los Angeles–based financial technology company founded in 2016 by Jason Wilk and John Wolanin. The company offers a subscription-based mobile app designed to help consumers avoid overdraft fees, manage their budgets and track expenses. Through its platform, members receive low-balance alerts, expense categorization and cash-advance capabilities tied to upcoming deposits.

At the core of Dave's offering is fee-free overdraft protection: eligible users can request small, interest-free advances up to a preset limit, typically repaid on their next paycheck or deposit.

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