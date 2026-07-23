Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE) Stock Price Down 6.4% - Should You Sell?

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE - Get Free Report)'s share price fell 6.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $401.53 and last traded at $396.62. 92,421 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 579,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $423.66.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DAVE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Dave from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Citizens Jmp boosted their price objective on shares of Dave from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Dave in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Evercore assumed coverage on Dave in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a "hold" rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $332.00 target price on shares of Dave in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dave has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $379.40.

View Our Latest Report on DAVE

Dave Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $321.61 and a 200 day moving average of $246.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 3.82.

Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The fintech company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. Dave had a net margin of 37.22% and a return on equity of 77.70%. The business had revenue of $158.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.67 million. Dave has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.250-16.750 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dave Inc. will post 15.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dave news, CEO Jason Wilk sold 8,474 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.05, for a total value of $2,330,773.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 299,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,501,247.50. This represents a 2.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dan Preston sold 275 shares of Dave stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.65, for a total transaction of $68,103.75. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,466 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,353,654.90. This trade represents a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 28.48% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Dave

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Dave by 2,267.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,552 shares of the fintech company's stock valued at $19,606,000 after acquiring an additional 84,811 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Dave by 92.3% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,273 shares of the fintech company's stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 3,971 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in Dave by 372.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 5,841 shares of the fintech company's stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Dave by 1,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the fintech company's stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Dave in the 1st quarter valued at $1,371,000. 18.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dave

Dave, Inc is a Los Angeles–based financial technology company founded in 2016 by Jason Wilk and John Wolanin. The company offers a subscription-based mobile app designed to help consumers avoid overdraft fees, manage their budgets and track expenses. Through its platform, members receive low-balance alerts, expense categorization and cash-advance capabilities tied to upcoming deposits.

At the core of Dave's offering is fee-free overdraft protection: eligible users can request small, interest-free advances up to a preset limit, typically repaid on their next paycheck or deposit.

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