Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Citizens Jmp Analyst Says

Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Citizens Jmp from $365.00 to $450.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "market outperform" rating on the fintech company's stock. Citizens Jmp's price target suggests a potential upside of 15.61% from the stock's current price.

DAVE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Dave in a report on Thursday. Evercore initiated coverage on shares of Dave in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a "hold" rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Dave from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Dave from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Dave from $328.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $346.90.

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Dave Stock Performance

Dave stock opened at $389.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 3.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $288.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.68. Dave has a 52 week low of $152.21 and a 52 week high of $409.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The fintech company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.78. Dave had a return on equity of 77.70% and a net margin of 37.22%.The firm had revenue of $158.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.67 million. Dave has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.250-16.750 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dave will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dave news, Director Dan Preston sold 275 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.65, for a total transaction of $68,103.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,466 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,654.90. The trade was a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Wilk sold 8,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.05, for a total transaction of $2,330,773.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 299,950 shares of the company's stock, valued at $82,501,247.50. The trade was a 2.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 28.48% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Dave by 73.1% in the third quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 925,266 shares of the fintech company's stock worth $184,452,000 after buying an additional 390,676 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dave by 819.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 209,008 shares of the fintech company's stock valued at $41,666,000 after buying an additional 186,273 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dave during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,874,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Dave by 200.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 177,103 shares of the fintech company's stock valued at $35,305,000 after buying an additional 118,203 shares during the period. Finally, Estuary Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dave during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,556,000. 18.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dave

Dave, Inc is a Los Angeles–based financial technology company founded in 2016 by Jason Wilk and John Wolanin. The company offers a subscription-based mobile app designed to help consumers avoid overdraft fees, manage their budgets and track expenses. Through its platform, members receive low-balance alerts, expense categorization and cash-advance capabilities tied to upcoming deposits.

At the core of Dave's offering is fee-free overdraft protection: eligible users can request small, interest-free advances up to a preset limit, typically repaid on their next paycheck or deposit.

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