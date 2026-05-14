David Chairman Sells 4,000 Shares of Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Stock

Valens Semiconductor, Ltd. (NYSE:VLN - Get Free Report) SVP David Chairman sold 4,000 shares of Valens Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total value of $11,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 403,968 shares in the company, valued at $1,203,824.64. This trade represents a 0.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

David Chairman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 8th, David Chairman sold 4,000 shares of Valens Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total value of $10,160.00.

On Thursday, April 23rd, David Chairman sold 3,600 shares of Valens Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total value of $6,012.00.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, David Chairman sold 400 shares of Valens Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $660.00.

On Thursday, April 16th, David Chairman sold 2,384 shares of Valens Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $3,576.00.

On Wednesday, April 15th, David Chairman sold 5,616 shares of Valens Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total value of $8,255.52.

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Valens Semiconductor Stock Up 6.9%

Shares of VLN stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.16. 1,684,237 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,386,846. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.12 million, a PE ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.09. Valens Semiconductor, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $3.34. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.62.

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.47 million. Valens Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 27.00% and a negative net margin of 44.72%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valens Semiconductor, Ltd. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valens Semiconductor

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Valens Semiconductor by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 45,692 shares of the company's stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 16,557 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Valens Semiconductor by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 98,084 shares of the company's stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 32,081 shares during the period. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Valens Semiconductor from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings upgraded Valens Semiconductor from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Valens Semiconductor from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valens Semiconductor has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $4.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Valens Semiconductor

Trending Headlines about Valens Semiconductor

Here are the key news stories impacting Valens Semiconductor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Valens Semiconductor reported first-quarter 2026 earnings that beat expectations, with a loss of $0.05 per share versus estimates for a $0.06 loss and revenue of $16.86 million, slightly above consensus. The company also highlighted strong gross margin performance and a cash balance of $86.1 million. Valens Semiconductor Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

Valens Semiconductor reported first-quarter 2026 earnings that beat expectations, with a loss of $0.05 per share versus estimates for a $0.06 loss and revenue of $16.86 million, slightly above consensus. The company also highlighted strong gross margin performance and a cash balance of $86.1 million. Positive Sentiment: Needham & Company raised its price target on Valens Semiconductor to $4.00 from $3.00 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling improved confidence in the stock's upside after the earnings report. Valens Semiconductor NYSE: VLN Price Target Raised to $4.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company raised its price target on Valens Semiconductor to $4.00 from $3.00 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling improved confidence in the stock's upside after the earnings report. Neutral Sentiment: The company updated 2026 revenue guidance to $75.0 million-$77.0 million, which appears roughly in line with market expectations, suggesting a steady outlook rather than a major surprise.

The company updated 2026 revenue guidance to $75.0 million-$77.0 million, which appears roughly in line with market expectations, suggesting a steady outlook rather than a major surprise. Negative Sentiment: Valens also guided second-quarter revenue to $17.2 million-$17.6 million, below the consensus estimate of $18.1 million, which could raise concerns about near-term sales momentum.

Valens also guided second-quarter revenue to $17.2 million-$17.6 million, below the consensus estimate of $18.1 million, which could raise concerns about near-term sales momentum. Negative Sentiment: A director sold 19,179 shares in a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 transaction, which may weigh on sentiment even though the sale was part of a scheduled trading plan. SEC filing for director sale

Valens Semiconductor Company Profile

Valens Semiconductor Corp. is a provider of high-speed connectivity solutions, specializing in semiconductor chipsets that enable the transmission of uncompressed video, audio and data over common cabling such as twisted-pair and coax. The company's flagship technology, HDBaseT, supports the simultaneous delivery of multiple signal types—including HDMI, USB, Ethernet and power—over a single cable. This multi-service approach addresses the growing demands of both consumer electronics and automotive infotainment systems, where bandwidth, reliability and low latency are critical.

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Israel, Valens maintains research and development operations across North America, Europe and Asia.

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