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Palantir's Critics Are "Right"—But They're Also Still Wrong

Chris Markoch
Written by Chris Markoch | Reviewed by Clare Titus
May 14, 2026

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Should You Invest $1,000 in Palantir Technologies Right Now?

Before you consider Palantir Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Palantir Technologies wasn't on the list.

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Chris Markoch
About The Author

Chris Markoch

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Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Palantir Technologies (PLTR)
4.651 of 5 stars		$132.772.1%N/A149.49Moderate Buy$195.16
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