David Hisey Sells 10,992 Shares of Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Stock

Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC - Get Free Report) CFO David Hisey sold 10,992 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total value of $783,509.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 61,929 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,414,299.12. This trade represents a 15.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

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Stewart Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of STC stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.07. 225,359 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,558. Stewart Information Services Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.39 and a fifty-two week high of $78.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.26. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 4.19%.The company had revenue of $778.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Stewart Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Stewart Information Services's payout ratio is 46.88%.

Institutional Trading of Stewart Information Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,371,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 18.9% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,508 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the first quarter valued at $825,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Stewart Information Services by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,964 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Stewart Information Services from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Stewart Information Services from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on Stewart Information Services in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. They set a "market outperform" rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Stewart Information Services from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $81.00.

Read Our Latest Report on STC

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation NYSE: STC is a publicly traded provider of title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company underwrites title insurance policies for residential and commercial properties, offering lenders and property owners protection against title defects and liens. Beyond title insurance, Stewart delivers a range of ancillary services, including closing and escrow administration, property valuation, and risk mitigation solutions designed to streamline the mortgage process and reduce operational complexity for clients.

In addition to core title and settlement services, Stewart offers technology-driven products aimed at enhancing transparency and efficiency in real estate transactions.

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