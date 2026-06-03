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David Udell Sells 2,087 Shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Stock

Written by MarketBeat
June 3, 2026
Hyatt Hotels logo with Consumer Discretionary background
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Key Points

  • Insider sale: Hyatt Hotels insider David Udell sold 2,087 shares on June 2 at an average price of $188, for proceeds of about $392,356. The sale reduced his direct holdings by 11.15%.
  • Recent performance and earnings: Hyatt shares rose 0.5% to $186.18, near their 52-week high of $190. The company recently beat quarterly EPS estimates, reporting $0.63 per share versus $0.57 expected.
  • Dividend and analyst outlook: Hyatt announced a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share, payable June 11, though the yield remains low at 0.3%. Analysts currently rate the stock a Moderate Buy with a consensus target price of $191.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in July.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H - Get Free Report) insider David Udell sold 2,087 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $392,356.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 16,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,127,944. The trade was a 11.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

David Udell also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, May 18th, David Udell sold 8,682 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $1,493,304.00.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of H traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.18. The company had a trading volume of 614,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -531.93 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.16. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a 52 week low of $127.59 and a 52 week high of $190.00.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Hyatt Hotels had a positive return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 0.48%.The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Corporation will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Hyatt Hotels's dividend payout ratio is -171.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 7.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 426,359 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,229,000 after buying an additional 29,976 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 8.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 143,311 shares of the company's stock worth $17,556,000 after acquiring an additional 11,252 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth $616,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 394.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,312 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 13,812 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,803 shares of the company's stock worth $9,609,000 after purchasing an additional 26,073 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on H. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $186.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $191.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation NYSE: H is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises luxury and business hotels, resorts and vacation properties. Its portfolio spans a range of price points and styles under brands such as Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Andaz, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt Centric, Hyatt Place, Hyatt House, Thompson Hotels, Alila and Destination by Hyatt. In addition to accommodations, the company provides meeting and event spaces, food and beverage outlets, spa and wellness centers, and a variety of guest services designed to cater to both leisure and business travelers.

Hyatt's business model combines property ownership, management contracts and third-party franchising.

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Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H)

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