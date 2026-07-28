DaVita (DVA) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

DaVita (NYSE:DVA - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.88 per share and revenue of $3.4963 billion for the quarter. DaVita has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.100-15.200 EPS. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. DaVita had a negative return on equity of 270.37% and a net margin of 5.65%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect DaVita to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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DaVita Price Performance

DVA traded up $2.78 on Tuesday, reaching $239.09. The company's stock had a trading volume of 81,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,146. DaVita has a 1 year low of $101.00 and a 1 year high of $240.22. The business's 50 day moving average is $214.34 and its 200 day moving average is $169.95. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DaVita from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the company from $126.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research cut shares of DaVita from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of DaVita from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of DaVita from $194.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of DaVita from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DaVita has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $216.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DaVita

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 15,405 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.40, for a total value of $3,210,402.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 109,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,756,029.60. This trade represents a 12.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 51,471 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.10, for a total transaction of $9,887,579.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 132,434 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,440,571.40. This trade represents a 27.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of DaVita

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gen Wealth Partners Inc grew its stake in DaVita by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 880 shares of the company's stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DaVita by 20.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company's stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,933 shares of the company's stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DaVita by 2.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,502 shares of the company's stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc NYSE: DVA is a leading provider of kidney care services, specializing in the management and operation of outpatient dialysis centers for patients with chronic kidney failure and end-stage renal disease. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company offers a comprehensive suite of treatment modalities, including in-center hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis, and home dialysis therapies. In addition to its core dialysis services, DaVita provides patient education, nutritional counseling, vascular access management and related laboratory services to support kidney health and overall patient well-being.

Since its formation in the mid-1990s through a clinical management services spin-off, DaVita has expanded both organically and through strategic partnerships and acquisitions.

Further Reading

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