DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Sets New 12-Month High - Still a Buy?

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $245.26 and last traded at $246.3720, with a volume of 64919 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $240.09.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DVA shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of DaVita from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of DaVita from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of DaVita from $194.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of DaVita from $144.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $216.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on DaVita

DaVita Stock Up 0.1%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.57. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.88.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.54. DaVita had a net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 270.37%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. DaVita has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.100-15.200 EPS. On average, analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other DaVita news, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 51,471 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.10, for a total value of $9,887,579.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 132,434 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,440,571.40. The trade was a 27.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 15,405 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.40, for a total value of $3,210,402.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 109,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,756,029.60. This trade represents a 12.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DaVita

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its position in DaVita by 128.0% in the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 187 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Sankala Group LLC acquired a new stake in DaVita during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in DaVita during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc NYSE: DVA is a leading provider of kidney care services, specializing in the management and operation of outpatient dialysis centers for patients with chronic kidney failure and end-stage renal disease. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company offers a comprehensive suite of treatment modalities, including in-center hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis, and home dialysis therapies. In addition to its core dialysis services, DaVita provides patient education, nutritional counseling, vascular access management and related laboratory services to support kidney health and overall patient well-being.

Since its formation in the mid-1990s through a clinical management services spin-off, DaVita has expanded both organically and through strategic partnerships and acquisitions.

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