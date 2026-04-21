DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT - Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.11 and traded as high as $21.35. DBV Technologies shares last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 293,656 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Friday, March 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Monday, December 29th. Citizens Jmp increased their price objective on DBV Technologies from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded DBV Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $38.65.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DBVT

DBV Technologies Trading Down 1.6%

The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of -0.94. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $21.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.60.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter. DBV Technologies had a negative return on equity of 189.17% and a negative net margin of 2,606.83%.The business had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that DBV Technologies S.A. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DBV Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DBVT. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company's stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company's stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.74% of the company's stock.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing immunotherapies for allergic diseases. The company specializes in epicutaneous immunotherapy, leveraging its proprietary Viaskin platform to deliver biologically active compounds across intact skin without needles or injections. Through this approach, DBV aims to modulate patients’ immune response to specific allergens, offering a potentially safer and more convenient alternative to traditional therapies.

The company’s lead product candidate, Viaskin Peanut, is designed for the treatment of peanut allergy in children and adolescents.

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