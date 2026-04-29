DCC plc (LON:DCC) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of DCC plc (LON:DCC - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 5,673.83.

Get DCC alerts: Sign Up

DCC has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 6,500 price objective on shares of DCC in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a GBX 5,400 price objective on shares of DCC in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Panmure Gordon reiterated a "hold" rating and set a GBX 4,708 price objective on shares of DCC in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 6,300 price objective on shares of DCC in a research report on Thursday, February 5th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DCC

DCC Price Performance

DCC stock opened at GBX 6,155 on Wednesday. DCC has a 52 week low of GBX 4,188 and a 52 week high of GBX 6,265. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,926.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,856.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.62.

About DCC

DCC is a customer-focused energy business, specialising in the sales, marketing, and distribution of secure, cleaner and competitive energy solutions to commercial, industrial, domestic, and transport customers. Headquartered in Dublin, DCC is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a constituent of the FTSE 100.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider DCC, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and DCC wasn't on the list.

While DCC currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here