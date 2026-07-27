DCC's (DCC) Add Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

DCC (LON:DCC - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "add" rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Monday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 6,350 price target on the stock. Peel Hunt's price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.11% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DCC. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and issued a GBX 6,500 price target on shares of DCC in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 6,100 price objective on shares of DCC in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on DCC from GBX 5,500 to GBX 6,000 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on DCC from GBX 6,300 to GBX 6,700 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 6,122.57.

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DCC Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of DCC stock traded up GBX 58.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 6,343.02. 1,500,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,482,137. The firm has a market cap of £5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 449.22, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.63, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.20. DCC has a 1 year low of GBX 4,188 and a 1 year high of GBX 6,740. The stock's fifty day moving average is GBX 6,156.24 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5,374.92.

DCC Company Profile

DCC Energy is a leader in multi-energy sales and distribution in Europe and the US. The Group serves millions of customers across the commercial & industrial, public and domestic sectors. DCC Energy delivers mainly off-grid energy solutions, led by liquid gas, and operates services stations and fleet services. The Group supplies the secure, cleaner and competitive energy that customers need, supporting industrial processes, heating homes, and keeping transport moving. DCC Energy does this while supporting customers through the transition with the energy and services they need next.

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