De Lima Filho Pedro Batista Sells 255,800 Shares of Brazilian Electric Power (NYSE:AXIA) Stock

Brazilian Electric Power Co (NYSE:AXIA - Get Free Report) Director De Lima Filho Pedro Batista sold 255,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $2,655,204.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,535,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,078,687.22. The trade was a 5.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

De Lima Filho Pedro Batista also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 1st, De Lima Filho Pedro Batista sold 800,000 shares of Brazilian Electric Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $8,192,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, De Lima Filho Pedro Batista bought 362,600 shares of Brazilian Electric Power stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.26 per share, for a total transaction of $3,720,276.00.

On Monday, June 29th, De Lima Filho Pedro Batista sold 478,900 shares of Brazilian Electric Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $5,052,395.00.

On Wednesday, June 17th, De Lima Filho Pedro Batista sold 460,000 shares of Brazilian Electric Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $4,673,600.00.

On Monday, June 15th, De Lima Filho Pedro Batista sold 597,500 shares of Brazilian Electric Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $6,052,675.00.

On Wednesday, June 10th, De Lima Filho Pedro Batista sold 30,200 shares of Brazilian Electric Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total value of $289,618.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, De Lima Filho Pedro Batista sold 400,000 shares of Brazilian Electric Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $3,960,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, De Lima Filho Pedro Batista acquired 45,000 shares of Brazilian Electric Power stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $477,000.00.

On Monday, June 1st, De Lima Filho Pedro Batista sold 555,300 shares of Brazilian Electric Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $5,486,364.00.

On Friday, May 29th, De Lima Filho Pedro Batista sold 2,249,200 shares of Brazilian Electric Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $23,459,156.00.

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Brazilian Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of Brazilian Electric Power stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $10.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,979,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294,216. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $10.83. Brazilian Electric Power Co has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $13.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brazilian Electric Power

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Brazilian Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth $461,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brazilian Electric Power during the first quarter valued at $274,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Brazilian Electric Power by 53.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 37,934 shares of the company's stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 13,237 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brazilian Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda raised its holdings in shares of Brazilian Electric Power by 146.9% in the first quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 187,303 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 111,448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.64% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AXIA shares. Weiss Ratings started coverage on shares of Brazilian Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a "hold (c)" rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Brazilian Electric Power from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Brazilian Electric Power presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Brazilian Electric Power

About Brazilian Electric Power

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA - Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 31 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 50,648 megawatts; seven thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,595 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

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