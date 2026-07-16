Deckers Outdoor (DECK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2027 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Deckers Outdoor to announce earnings of $0.92 per share and revenue of $1.0178 billion for the quarter. Deckers Outdoor has set its FY 2027 guidance at 7.300-7.450 EPS. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2027 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The textile maker reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.09 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.19% and a net margin of 18.90%.Deckers Outdoor's revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect Deckers Outdoor to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

NYSE DECK opened at $106.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.13. Deckers Outdoor has a 1-year low of $78.91 and a 1-year high of $126.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 330.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 320 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter worth $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1,038.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 210.4% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $144.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Truist Financial set a $125.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $121.11.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DECK

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is a global designer, marketer and distributor of footwear, apparel and accessories. The company's product portfolio includes well‐known brands such as UGG, HOKA, Teva, Sanuk and Koolaburra by UGG, spanning a range of lifestyle, performance and outdoor categories. Deckers leverages a blend of proprietary manufacturing, strategic brand storytelling and direct‐to‐consumer retail to serve both fashion‐focused and performance‐oriented customers.

Founded in 1973 by Doug Otto and Karl F.

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