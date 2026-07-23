Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Issues Earnings Results

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.02 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 41.19%. Deckers Outdoor updated its FY 2027 guidance to 7.350-7.500 EPS.

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Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

DECK stock traded down $6.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.36. The stock had a trading volume of 4,402,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,313,455. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.17. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $78.91 and a 12-month high of $126.50. The company's 50-day moving average price is $106.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DECK shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Argus set a $128.00 target price on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Research downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $144.00 price target on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $121.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Deckers Outdoor

More Deckers Outdoor News

Here are the key news stories impacting Deckers Outdoor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Deckers posted first-quarter EPS of $0.94, beating Wall Street’s $0.88 estimate, while revenue came in at $1.02 billion, matching expectations. The company also said it surpassed $1 billion in quarterly revenue for the first time, which signals continued brand strength. Article Title

Deckers posted first-quarter EPS of $0.94, beating Wall Street’s $0.88 estimate, while revenue came in at $1.02 billion, matching expectations. The company also said it surpassed $1 billion in quarterly revenue for the first time, which signals continued brand strength. Positive Sentiment: Management’s update suggests the business remains highly profitable, with an 18.9% net margin and 41.2% return on equity, reinforcing investor confidence in Deckers’ operating performance.

Management’s update suggests the business remains highly profitable, with an 18.9% net margin and 41.2% return on equity, reinforcing investor confidence in Deckers’ operating performance. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and traders were already focused on the earnings release ahead of the report, with call activity and forecast revisions showing elevated expectations, which can limit the stock’s immediate upside if results are only modestly ahead of consensus. Article Title

Analysts and traders were already focused on the earnings release ahead of the report, with call activity and forecast revisions showing elevated expectations, which can limit the stock’s immediate upside if results are only modestly ahead of consensus. Neutral Sentiment: Broker and media commentary has generally been mixed-to-neutral heading into the report, suggesting expectations were balanced rather than broadly bearish or bullish. Article Title

Broker and media commentary has generally been mixed-to-neutral heading into the report, suggesting expectations were balanced rather than broadly bearish or bullish. Negative Sentiment: Deckers’ FY2027 EPS guidance of $7.35 to $7.50 came in a bit below the $7.48 consensus at the midpoint, which may be weighing on the shares despite the earnings beat.

Deckers’ FY2027 EPS guidance of $7.35 to $7.50 came in a bit below the $7.48 consensus at the midpoint, which may be weighing on the shares despite the earnings beat. Negative Sentiment: Revenue guidance also appears roughly in line rather than materially ahead of forecasts, reducing the chance of a stronger post-earnings re-rating.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 330.8% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 45.5% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 320 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 1,038.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 210.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company's stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is a global designer, marketer and distributor of footwear, apparel and accessories. The company's product portfolio includes well‐known brands such as UGG, HOKA, Teva, Sanuk and Koolaburra by UGG, spanning a range of lifestyle, performance and outdoor categories. Deckers leverages a blend of proprietary manufacturing, strategic brand storytelling and direct‐to‐consumer retail to serve both fashion‐focused and performance‐oriented customers.

Founded in 1973 by Doug Otto and Karl F.

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