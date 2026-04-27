Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.47, but opened at $1.35. Deep Yellow shares last traded at $1.35, with a volume of 275 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Deep Yellow from a "hold" rating to a "moderate sell" rating and set a $1.85 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $1.85.

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Deep Yellow Stock Down 8.2%

The firm's 50 day moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.36.

Deep Yellow Company Profile

Deep Yellow Limited is an Australia-based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing uranium projects in Africa. Established in 1990 and headquartered in Perth, the company's principal goal is to define and develop high-quality uranium resources to support global low-carbon energy solutions. Deep Yellow pursues a strategy of systematic exploration, resource delineation and feasibility studies aimed at delivering near-term production opportunities.

The company's flagship assets are located in Namibia's well-known uranium provinces, including the Tumas and Omahola project areas, where extensive drilling programs have identified significant mineralisation.

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