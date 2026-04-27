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Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Deep Yellow logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Deep Yellow gapped down — shares opened at $1.35 after closing at $1.47 and last traded at $1.35, down about 8.2% on very light volume (275 shares).
  • Analyst downgrade: Jefferies cut the rating from "hold" to "moderate sell" and set a $1.85 price objective, while the consensus rating remains "Hold" with a $1.85 average target.
  • Company focus: Deep Yellow is an Australia-based uranium exploration and development company advancing projects in Namibia, including the Tumas and Omahola areas.
  • Interested in Deep Yellow? Here are five stocks we like better.

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.47, but opened at $1.35. Deep Yellow shares last traded at $1.35, with a volume of 275 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Deep Yellow from a "hold" rating to a "moderate sell" rating and set a $1.85 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $1.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Deep Yellow

Deep Yellow Stock Down 8.2%

The firm's 50 day moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.36.

Deep Yellow Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deep Yellow Limited is an Australia-based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing uranium projects in Africa. Established in 1990 and headquartered in Perth, the company's principal goal is to define and develop high-quality uranium resources to support global low-carbon energy solutions. Deep Yellow pursues a strategy of systematic exploration, resource delineation and feasibility studies aimed at delivering near-term production opportunities.

The company's flagship assets are located in Namibia's well-known uranium provinces, including the Tumas and Omahola project areas, where extensive drilling programs have identified significant mineralisation.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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