Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Lowered to $700.00 at Raymond James Financial

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Raymond James Financial from $765.00 to $700.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the industrial products company's stock. Raymond James Financial's price target points to a potential upside of 32.11% from the stock's previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $541.00 to $736.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $715.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Deere & Company from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $543.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $640.73.

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Deere & Company Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of DE stock opened at $529.88 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $576.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $539.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $433.00 and a 1-year high of $674.19.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business's revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 18.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 85,351 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $39,737,000 after buying an additional 30,553 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in Deere & Company by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 27,568 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $12,606,000 after purchasing an additional 10,974 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 263.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,308 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $7,942,000 after purchasing an additional 12,551 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,174 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $9,682,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $434,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company's stock.

Key Deere & Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Deere & Company this week:

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, commonly known by its brand John Deere, is a global manufacturer of agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, as well as turf care equipment and power systems. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere—who developed a polished steel plow to improve tillage in tough prairie soils—the company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois, and has grown into one of the largest and most recognizable names in equipment manufacturing worldwide.

The company's principal businesses include a broad portfolio of agricultural equipment such as tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, harvesters and tillage implements, complemented by precision agriculture technologies and telematics that support farm management, yield optimization and equipment connectivity.

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