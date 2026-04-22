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Defense Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist - April 22nd

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Boeing logo with Aerospace background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener flags five defense stocks to watch today: Boeing, GE Aerospace, Rocket Lab, RTX, and Lockheed Martin, chosen because they had the highest dollar trading volume among defense names in recent days.
  • Defense stocks tend to be relatively resilient in downturns thanks to long-term government contracts and defense budgets, but they remain vulnerable to political decisions, program delays, and regulatory risks.
  • The group spans the sector: Boeing and Lockheed Martin provide military aircraft and systems, GE Aerospace supplies engines, Rocket Lab offers launch and spacecraft services, and RTX delivers aerospace components and defense technologies.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Boeing, GE Aerospace, Rocket Lab, RTX, and Lockheed Martin are the five Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Defense stocks are shares of companies that design, manufacture, and service military equipment and systems (aircraft, ships, weapons, electronics) and provide related support to governments and armed forces. Investors treat them as tied to defense budgets and geopolitical events — often relatively resilient during economic downturns due to long-term government contracts, but exposed to political decisions, program delays, and regulation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BA

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GE

Rocket Lab (RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RKLB

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RTX

Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LMT

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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