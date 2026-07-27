Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Receives Average Recommendation of "Reduce" from Brokerages

Shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of "Reduce" from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.4714.

DH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Definitive Healthcare from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $1.10 price objective on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America restated an "underperform" rating and issued a $0.70 price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $2.75 to $1.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

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Institutional Trading of Definitive Healthcare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 564.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,716,725 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,191,000 after buying an additional 7,404,363 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Definitive Healthcare by 1.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,073,197 shares of the company's stock worth $8,417,000 after acquiring an additional 33,612 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Definitive Healthcare by 11.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,216,007 shares of the company's stock worth $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 127,055 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 23.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 769,397 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 147,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 505.7% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 698,967 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 583,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.67% of the company's stock.

Definitive Healthcare Price Performance

DH opened at $0.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.33. Definitive Healthcare has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $4.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $55.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.02 million. Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 4.04% and a negative net margin of 76.04%.Definitive Healthcare has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.030-0.040 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

Definitive Healthcare NASDAQ: DH is a leading provider of intelligence and analytics on healthcare providers, organizations and the professionals who treat patients. Through its cloud-based platform, the company aggregates data from multiple sources—including claims, government registries, commercial filings and proprietary research—to deliver a unified view of the healthcare landscape. Its solutions enable life sciences companies, healthcare providers, payers and consulting firms to identify market opportunities, optimize sales and marketing efforts, improve operational efficiency and support better patient outcomes.

The company's flagship offering is a subscription-based data platform that features detailed profiles on physicians, hospitals, health systems and post-acute care facilities.

Further Reading

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