Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Cut to "Hold" at Wall Street Zen

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH - Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DH. Bank of America reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and set a $0.70 price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday, June 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $2.75 to $1.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $1.10 target price on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Definitive Healthcare from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $2.47.

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Definitive Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DH opened at $0.76 on Friday. Definitive Healthcare has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $4.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $80.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.32.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $55.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.02 million. Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 76.04% and a positive return on equity of 4.04%. Definitive Healthcare has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.030-0.040 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Definitive Healthcare

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 564.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,716,725 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404,363 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $4,247,000. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 505.7% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 698,967 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 583,562 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 230.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 332,087 shares of the company's stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 231,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 212.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 328,410 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 223,296 shares in the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

Definitive Healthcare NASDAQ: DH is a leading provider of intelligence and analytics on healthcare providers, organizations and the professionals who treat patients. Through its cloud-based platform, the company aggregates data from multiple sources—including claims, government registries, commercial filings and proprietary research—to deliver a unified view of the healthcare landscape. Its solutions enable life sciences companies, healthcare providers, payers and consulting firms to identify market opportunities, optimize sales and marketing efforts, improve operational efficiency and support better patient outcomes.

The company's flagship offering is a subscription-based data platform that features detailed profiles on physicians, hospitals, health systems and post-acute care facilities.

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