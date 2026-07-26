Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DH. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded Definitive Healthcare from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and set a $0.70 price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $2.75 to $1.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $1.10 price objective on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $2.47.

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Read Our Latest Research Report on DH

Definitive Healthcare Trading Down 0.4%

Definitive Healthcare stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $72.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.25. Definitive Healthcare has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $4.70.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $55.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.02 million. Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 4.04% and a negative net margin of 76.04%.Definitive Healthcare has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.030-0.040 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Definitive Healthcare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 564.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,716,725 shares of the company's stock worth $25,191,000 after buying an additional 7,404,363 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Definitive Healthcare by 1.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,073,197 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,417,000 after acquiring an additional 33,612 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Definitive Healthcare by 11.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,216,007 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 127,055 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 23.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 769,397 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 147,599 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 505.7% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 698,967 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 583,562 shares during the period. 98.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare NASDAQ: DH is a leading provider of intelligence and analytics on healthcare providers, organizations and the professionals who treat patients. Through its cloud-based platform, the company aggregates data from multiple sources—including claims, government registries, commercial filings and proprietary research—to deliver a unified view of the healthcare landscape. Its solutions enable life sciences companies, healthcare providers, payers and consulting firms to identify market opportunities, optimize sales and marketing efforts, improve operational efficiency and support better patient outcomes.

The company's flagship offering is a subscription-based data platform that features detailed profiles on physicians, hospitals, health systems and post-acute care facilities.

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