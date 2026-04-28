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Definium Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFTX) Short Interest Update

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Definium Therapeutics logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Short interest fell 35.1% in April to 9,819,886 shares (10.1% of the float) from 15,129,638 on March 31, leaving a short-interest ratio of about 5.9 days based on average daily volume.
  • Analyst sentiment is broadly positive with a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target of $38 (three Strong Buy, eleven Buy, one Sell), including recent high targets such as Piper Sandler's $49.
  • Definium is a clinical‑stage biopharma (market cap ~$2.12B) whose lead programs are MM120 (Phase 3 for GAD and ADHD) and DT402 (Phase 2a for ASD); the company rebranded from Mind Medicine to Definium in January 2026.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Definium Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFTX - Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 9,819,886 shares, a decline of 35.1% from the March 31st total of 15,129,638 shares. Approximately 10.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,677,211 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Definium Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Definium Therapeutics by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,002 shares of the company's stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 6,073 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Definium Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Bay Rivers Group boosted its holdings in shares of Definium Therapeutics by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 16,001 shares of the company's stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Definium Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of Definium Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $126,000. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DFTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Definium Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 29th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Definium Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 10th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Definium Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Leerink Partners increased their price target on shares of Definium Therapeutics from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Definium Therapeutics and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Definium Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $38.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Definium Therapeutics

Definium Therapeutics Stock Performance

DFTX traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $21.27. 1,318,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,891,427. Definium Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.03 and a 12-month high of $26.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.38 and a 200-day moving average of $15.64. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 2.44.

Definium Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Definium Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM120, which is in phase 3 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and DT402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder. The company was formerly known as Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc and changed its name to Definium Therapeutics, Inc in January 2026.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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