Definium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DFTX) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Definium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DFTX - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

DFTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Definium Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $73.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Definium Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Definium Therapeutics from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Definium Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $60.00 target price on Definium Therapeutics and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $51.15.

Get Definium Therapeutics alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Report on Definium Therapeutics

Definium Therapeutics Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ:DFTX opened at $43.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 2.20. Definium Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $49.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Definium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DFTX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.23). Sell-side analysts forecast that Definium Therapeutics will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Definium Therapeutics

In other Definium Therapeutics news, insider Matthew T. Wiley sold 2,867 shares of Definium Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $129,101.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 174,633 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,863,723.99. This trade represents a 1.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Barrow sold 29,208 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $1,315,236.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,098,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,454,017.38. This represents a 2.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 48,096 shares of company stock worth $2,165,763 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DFTX. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Definium Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 49,650 shares of the company's stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Definium Therapeutics by 2.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 66,097 shares of the company's stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Definium Therapeutics by 110.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,817 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Definium Therapeutics by 10.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,931 shares of the company's stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Definium Therapeutics by 5.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,487 shares of the company's stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. 27.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Definium Therapeutics

Definium Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM120, which is in phase 3 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and DT402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder. The company was formerly known as Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc and changed its name to Definium Therapeutics, Inc in January 2026.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Definium Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Definium Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While Definium Therapeutics currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here