Definium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DFTX) Stock Price Up 5.3% on Analyst Upgrade

Definium Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFTX - Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.3% on Tuesday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $57.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Definium Therapeutics traded as high as $39.13 and last traded at $38.63. 2,758,190 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 2,041,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.67.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DFTX. Oppenheimer set a $60.00 target price on shares of Definium Therapeutics and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $60.00 price target on Definium Therapeutics in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Definium Therapeutics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Leerink Partners set a $52.00 target price on Definium Therapeutics and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Definium Therapeutics from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $46.08.

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Key Stories Impacting Definium Therapeutics

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Institutional Trading of Definium Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DFTX. Commodore Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Definium Therapeutics by 10.5% during the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,450,000 after purchasing an additional 475,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Definium Therapeutics by 11.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,012,874 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,732,000 after buying an additional 198,878 shares during the last quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Definium Therapeutics by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 750,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,842,000 after purchasing an additional 330,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Definium Therapeutics by 7.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 551,809 shares of the company's stock worth $6,506,000 after acquiring an additional 37,364 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Definium Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $4,337,000. 27.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Definium Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The firm's 50-day moving average is $22.98 and its 200-day moving average is $18.58.

Definium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DFTX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.23). Analysts predict that Definium Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Definium Therapeutics

Definium Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM120, which is in phase 3 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and DT402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder. The company was formerly known as Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc and changed its name to Definium Therapeutics, Inc in January 2026.

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