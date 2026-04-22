Delek Logistics Partners (DKL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.95 per share and revenue of $270.0250 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 12:30 PM ET.

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Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $255.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $283.64 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 461.30%. On average, analysts expect Delek Logistics Partners to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Delek Logistics Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DKL opened at $49.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 386.77, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.54. The firm's fifty day moving average is $52.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.30. Delek Logistics Partners has a 52-week low of $36.18 and a 52-week high of $55.89.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 5th were issued a $1.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 5th. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.1%. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners's previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Delek Logistics Partners's payout ratio is presently 136.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delek Logistics Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,584,902 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $72,176,000 after buying an additional 61,840 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 431,845 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $19,269,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 228,090 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $10,387,000 after buying an additional 23,054 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 278.3% in the 2nd quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 74,704 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $3,208,000 after buying an additional 54,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 11.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DKL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Delek Logistics Partners in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Delek Logistics Partners in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $52.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Delek Logistics Partners in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $54.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DKL

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners L.P. NYSE: DKL is a master limited partnership formed in 2011 through contributions of pipeline, terminal and crude oil gathering assets by its sponsor, Delek US Holdings, Inc Headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, the partnership is managed by Delek Logistics GP, LLC, an affiliate of Delek US. Delek Logistics Partners owns and operates an integrated network of petroleum pipelines and terminals that support the movement, storage and throughput of crude oil and refined products.

The partnership's core operations include crude oil gathering and processing systems, long-haul pipeline transportation and storage terminal services.

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