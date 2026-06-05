Delek US (NYSE:DK) Director Vicky Sutil Sells 1,871 Shares

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK - Get Free Report) Director Vicky Sutil sold 1,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $89,808.00. Following the sale, the director owned 29,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,664. This represents a 5.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Vicky Sutil also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 1st, Vicky Sutil sold 3,061 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $140,806.00.

On Friday, May 29th, Vicky Sutil sold 1,848 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $83,160.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, Vicky Sutil sold 1,849 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $81,411.47.

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Delek US Price Performance

Delek US stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,308,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,910. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.94 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50.

Delek US (NYSE:DK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $1.50. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.32) earnings per share. Delek US's revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Delek US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. Delek US's payout ratio is -112.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Delek US from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Delek US from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Delek US from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Delek US from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Delek US from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delek US presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $44.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DK

Institutional Trading of Delek US

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Delek US by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,474,083 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $47,569,000 after purchasing an additional 423,017 shares in the last quarter. Mercuria Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Delek US during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,755,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Delek US by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,330,858 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $187,773,000 after buying an additional 38,577 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. bought a new stake in shares of Delek US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,198,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Delek US by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 75,324 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 30,123 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc NYSE: DK is an independent downstream energy company engaged in the refining, logistics, and marketing of petroleum products. Headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, the company operates a network of inland refineries, storage terminals and pipelines, and convenience store locations. Delek US focuses on converting crude oil into a variety of finished products, including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and renewable fuels, serving wholesale and retail customers across the United States.

In its refining segment, Delek US owns and operates four inland refineries located in Texas and Arkansas.

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