Delek US (NYSE:DK) EVP Reuven Spiegel Sells 10,000 Shares

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK - Get Free Report) EVP Reuven Spiegel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total transaction of $443,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 48,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,145,781.92. This represents a 17.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Reuven Spiegel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 4th, Reuven Spiegel sold 20,000 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total value of $856,800.00.

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Delek US Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of DK traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.60. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,222,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,771. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $49.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -49.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company's 50 day moving average is $43.38 and its 200 day moving average is $37.54.

Delek US (NYSE:DK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $1.50. Delek US had a positive return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 0.48%.The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.32) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. Delek US's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -112.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Delek US from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Delek US from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $41.00 price objective on Delek US in a report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Delek US from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Delek US from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Delek US presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $44.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DK

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delek US

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 40.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,474,083 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $47,569,000 after acquiring an additional 423,017 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delek US in the third quarter worth $5,416,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Delek US in the third quarter worth $1,338,000. Mercuria Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek US in the third quarter worth $8,755,000. Finally, Burney Co. acquired a new position in shares of Delek US in the fourth quarter worth $2,198,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc NYSE: DK is an independent downstream energy company engaged in the refining, logistics, and marketing of petroleum products. Headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, the company operates a network of inland refineries, storage terminals and pipelines, and convenience store locations. Delek US focuses on converting crude oil into a variety of finished products, including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and renewable fuels, serving wholesale and retail customers across the United States.

In its refining segment, Delek US owns and operates four inland refineries located in Texas and Arkansas.

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