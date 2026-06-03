Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. Sells 189,805 Shares

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 189,805 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total value of $86,928,791.95. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 24,287 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,123,203.13. This represents a 88.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 1st, Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 84,532 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.96, for a total value of $37,697,890.72.

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Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DELL stock traded down $14.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $421.03. The company's stock had a trading volume of 14,132,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,937,501. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $233.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.89. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.17 and a 52 week high of $469.47. The company has a market cap of $271.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.30.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 6.28%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 968.4% during the fourth quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 203 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, WealthCollab LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 82.0% during the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Dell Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Dell’s latest quarter showed a major earnings beat, with strong revenue and profits driven by surging demand for AI servers and infrastructure, reinforcing the company’s role as a key AI hardware supplier. Article Title

Dell’s latest quarter showed a major earnings beat, with strong revenue and profits driven by surging demand for AI servers and infrastructure, reinforcing the company’s role as a key AI hardware supplier. Positive Sentiment: The company was upgraded to Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), suggesting improving earnings expectations and near-term upside sentiment from analysts. Article Title

The company was upgraded to Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), suggesting improving earnings expectations and near-term upside sentiment from analysts. Positive Sentiment: Investors are also reacting to commentary that Dell is becoming an AI infrastructure powerhouse, with massive AI orders and a large AI-server outlook supporting the bull case. Article Title

Investors are also reacting to commentary that Dell is becoming an AI infrastructure powerhouse, with massive AI orders and a large AI-server outlook supporting the bull case. Positive Sentiment: A reported $10 billion Department of Defense software and cloud infrastructure contract adds another catalyst, expanding Dell’s credibility in government and enterprise AI/cloud spending. Article Title

A reported $10 billion Department of Defense software and cloud infrastructure contract adds another catalyst, expanding Dell’s credibility in government and enterprise AI/cloud spending. Neutral Sentiment: Some articles note the stock has already rallied sharply and may be getting stretched, which could temper enthusiasm if investors start worrying about valuation. Article Title

Some articles note the stock has already rallied sharply and may be getting stretched, which could temper enthusiasm if investors start worrying about valuation. Negative Sentiment: A few pieces warn that Dell’s rapid run-up leaves little room for disappointment, with at least one strategist arguing the shares look stretched near recent highs. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Citic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $280.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Dell Technologies from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dell Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $475.76.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DELL

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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